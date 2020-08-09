Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield hit by pitch. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Salvador Perez doubles to shallow left field. Whit Merrifield to third. Ryan O'Hearn singles to center field. Salvador Perez to third. Whit Merrifield scores. Adalberto Mondesi reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Salvador Perez out at home. Alex Gordon walks. Adalberto Mondesi to second. Ryan O'Hearn to third. Maikel Franco reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Gordon out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Royals 1, Twins 0.

Royals third. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Salvador Perez pops out to shallow center field to Luis Arraez. Ryan O'Hearn walks. Adalberto Mondesi lines out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Alex Gordon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 2, Twins 0.

Twins fourth. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Miguel Sano flies out to left center field to Brett Phillips. Eddie Rosario flies out to deep center field to Brett Phillips. Marwin Gonzalez singles to shallow center field. Luis Arraez walks. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Byron Buxton homers to left field. Luis Arraez scores. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Ehire Adrianza flies out to deep right field to Whit Merrifield.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Royals 2.

Royals fourth. Maikel Franco singles to left field. Nicky Lopez homers to right field. Maikel Franco scores. Brett Phillips singles to shallow infield. Whit Merrifield singles to shallow right field. Brett Phillips to third. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Brett Phillips scores. Salvador Perez homers to center field. Ryan O'Hearn walks. Adalberto Mondesi flies out to left field to Eddie Rosario. Alex Gordon reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Ryan O'Hearn out at second. Maikel Franco grounds out to third base, Marwin Gonzalez to Miguel Sano.

6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 8, Twins 4.

Twins sixth. Miguel Sano called out on strikes. Eddie Rosario walks. Marwin Gonzalez hit by pitch. Eddie Rosario to second. Luis Arraez walks. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Eddie Rosario to third. Byron Buxton singles to left field. Luis Arraez to second. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Eddie Rosario scores. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to shortstop. Byron Buxton out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 8, Twins 5.

Twins seventh. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Max Kepler homers to right field. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shallow left field, Maikel Franco to Whit Merrifield. Miguel Sano strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 8, Twins 6.

Royals seventh. Adalberto Mondesi singles to second base. Alex Gordon strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco walks. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano. Maikel Franco to third. Brett Phillips pops out to shallow right field to Luis Arraez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 9, Twins 6.