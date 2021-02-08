Minnesota Twins therapist works off-season in South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (AP) — Massage does more than relieve stress these days, which professional athletes are among the first to appreciate. With myofascial work, trigger-point therapy and cupping, massage is used to manage pain and to aid in the recovery of injuries.
“If a player is coming in for rehab, they will see me,” said Kelli Bergheim, massage therapist for the Minnesota Twins -- and a Madison-based massage therapist in the off-season. The player will also work with a physical therapist and athletic trainer.