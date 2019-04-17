Minnesota signs 6-10 center Sam Freeman of Dallas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has signed 6-foot-10 center Sam Freeman to a national letter of intent, giving the Gophers two incoming freshmen next season.

Freeman averaged 13.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season for Northwest High School in Dallas. He'll join 6-foot-5 guard Tre' Williams in Minnesota's 2019 recruiting class.

Two other guards will make their Gophers debut next season, after sitting out in 2018-19 per NCAA transfer rules: Marcus Carr (from Pittsburgh) and Payton Willis (from Vanderbilt).

Minnesota loses starters Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer and two other seniors, Matz Stockman and Brock Stull. Backup guard Isaiah Washington has announced he will transfer . Leading scorer Amir Coffey will be a senior but has declared for the NBA draft .

