Minus Embiid and Simmons, Harris leads 76ers past Knicks

Recommended Video:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 34 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Already missing Simmons because of a back injury, Embiid sat after spraining his left shoulder in Wednesday night’s loss at Cleveland when he collided with Ante Zizic. X-rays following the game didn’t show a fracture. He was re-evaluated before Thursday's game, and the 76ers said they would have an update Friday.

“It’s a painfully obvious bind,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We’re missing two All-Stars. You yank that from the team and it’s painful.”

The duo’s absence didn’t hurt against the woeful Knicks.

Shake Milton scored 19 points and Al Horford added 15 for the 76ers, who improved to their NBA-best home record to 28-2.

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, right, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, right, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. Photo: Matt Slocum, AP Photo: Matt Slocum, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Minus Embiid and Simmons, Harris leads 76ers past Knicks 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight game while clinching a sixth straight losing season.

The Knicks were within 107-102 with 2:08 left after Randle made the first of two free throws, but consecutive 3-pointers by Harris and Milton gave Philadelphia breathing room.

Harris had 23 points in the opening half to help Philadelphia to a 61-46 lead at the break. Milton went 4-for-4 from the field including three 3-pointers in the first half. Randle had 15 points at the intermission for the Knicks.

New York got within four points on Moe Harkless’ 3 with 5:09 left in the third period. But Philadelphia had an 87-79 advantage to start the fourth.

Embiid sat for the 17th time this season due to injury or suspension.

Simmons missed his third game. Injured in a practice, he has a nerve impingement in his lower back and will miss at least two weeks.

The 76ers started Josh Richardson, Harris, Milton, Glenn Robinson III and Horford.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (groin) missed his third straight game. ... Taj Gibson (back) didn’t play. ... Dennis Smith Jr. (concussion-like symptoms) didn’t return in the second half after taking an elbow to the head in the opening half. He had four points in seven minutes.

76ers: Brown pushed back against a published report in which Robinson said his role hasn’t been clearly defined since the 76ers acquired him from Golden State. “That is not true,” Brown said. “He has an important role and we hope to see more of it. This is a ‘show me’ league.” ... Race car drivers Mario Andretti and his son, Marco, rang the replica Liberty Bell before the game.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Open a five-game homestand against Chicago on Saturday.

76ers: Begin a four-game trip at the Clippers on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports