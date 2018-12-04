https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Monday-s-College-Basketball-13440458.php
Monday's College Basketball
EAST
Delaware St. 102, Cairn 66
Georgetown 88, Liberty 78
Niagara 71, Pittsburgh 70
St. Francis Brooklyn 104, St. Joseph's (NY) 75
SOUTH
ETSU 107, Reinhardt 60
Florida St. 83, Troy 67
Georgia 92, Texas Southern 75
Lindsey Wilson 94, Simmons 61
UMBC 71, Coppin St. 60
Vermont 72, George Mason 67
Virginia 83, Morgan St. 45
MIDWEST
Benedictine (Ill.) 69, Kalamazoo 62
DePaul 65, Florida A&M 50
Iowa St. 81, N. Dakota St. 59
Michigan St. 90, Iowa 68
Mount Mercy 93, St. Ambrose 90
Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 80, Northwestern St. 59
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 90, Pepperdine 83
Montana 80, Coll. of Idaho 52
View Comments