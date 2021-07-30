Montas records 10 strikeouts, Athletics beat Angels 4-0 DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 1:09 a.m.
1 of9 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Quintana reacts after a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to first base resulting in a run scored by Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas claps while leaving the field after Los Angeles Angels' Phil Gosselin was forced out at first base to end the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus, right, throws to first after forcing out Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani at second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Phil Gosselin was safe at first base. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, second from left, is congratulated by Mitch Moreland, left, and Starling Marte after Marte and Olson scored on a ground rule double by Ramon Laureano during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early Los Angeles miscues in Starling Marte’s debut with the Athletics and beat the Angels 4-0 Thursday night.
Marte, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins this week in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, went 1 for 4 with a walk and scored in the first inning. The A’s scored three times in the opening inning with just one hit.