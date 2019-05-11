Monteiro breaks tie in 68th, Philadelphia beats Toronto 2-1
Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) punches the ball away during the first half of an MLS soccer game the Philadelphia Union in Toronto, Saturday, May 11, 2019. T(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: Frank Gunn, AP
TORONTO (AP) — Jaimiro Monteiro broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday.
Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot.
Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (7-3-2) is 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring the opposition 14-3.
The Union opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Chris Mavinga's own goal. Toronto (5-4-1) tied it on Alejandro Pozuelo's free kick in the 51st.