Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia 0 2 0 0 2
Montreal 1 0 1 1 3

Montreal won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, Montreal, Lehkonen 4 (Romanov, Kulak), 5:20.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Willman 2 (van Riemsdyk, Hayes), 2:20. 3, Philadelphia, Cates 1 (Sanheim, Brown), 19:00.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Dauphin 1 (Chiarot, Savard), 14:21.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Montreal 1 (Drouin G, Caufield NG, Hoffman NG), Philadelphia 0 (Couturier NG, Giroux NG, Atkinson NG).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-14-11-6_39. Montreal 19-11-8-2_40.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 7-8-4 (40 shots-38 saves). Montreal, Primeau 1-2-0 (39-37).

A_0 (21,288). T_2:34.

Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ben O'Quinn.