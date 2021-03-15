Montreal 4, Winnipeg 2

Montreal 1 2 1 — 4 Winnipeg 0 1 1 — 2 First Period_1, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 4 (Anderson, Drouin), 4:01. Second Period_2, Montreal, Anderson 11 (Toffoli, Suzuki), 5:33 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Connor 13 (Stastny, Morrissey), 8:08 (pp). 4, Montreal, Toffoli 16, 19:13. Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Connor 14 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 5:47 (pp). 6, Montreal, Toffoli 17 (Edmundson), 19:12 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-17-8_31. Winnipeg 13-10-13_36. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Winnipeg 2 of 3. Goalies_Montreal, Price 9-5-4 (36 shots-34 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 12-8-2 (30-27). A_0 (15,321). T_2:30. Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSports'Complete shock': Geno Auriemma, UConn women's basketball...By Paul DoyleSportsUConn women seeded No. 1 in River Walk Region of NCAA...By Doug Bonjour