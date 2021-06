FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Moore and Andrew Benefield each had a home run and two RBIs to help Dallas Baptist beat Oregon State 6-5 on Friday in the Fort Worth Regional.

Moore hit a two-run homer in the first, and Benefield walked with the bases loaded in the third followed by a solo shot in a three-run fifth. River Town and Jackson Glenn each added RBI hits in the fifth to give Dallas Baptist (38-15) a 6-1 lead.