Moore leads by 1 at Memorial as Woods gets off to slow start

Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Moore opened with five birdies in seven holes and kept it in play for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth among the early starters Thursday at the Memorial.

Tiger Woods got off to a slow start. His group was on the clock for most of the round and Bryson DeChambeau was given a bad time. Woods rallied late with a pair of birdies for a 70 in his first tournament since missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Spieth couldn't miss. He chipped in for birdie, he chipped in for par, he made a 35-foot eagle putt and he was tied for the lead until a plugged lie in the bunker on his 17th hole was so bad there was no escape.

