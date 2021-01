MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift Morehead State to a 56-55 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Jalen Finch cut Morehead's lead to one on a 3-pointer with 1:33 to go but neither team scored again with Jacksonville State's Darian Adams missing a 3-pointer as time ran out.