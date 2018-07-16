Morgan Tuck scores 15, Sun beat Lynx 83-64

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Morgan Tuck had 15 points on Sunday night and the Connecticut Sun pulled even in the WNBA standings with the Minnesota Lynx with an 83-64 win.

The Sun (12-10) scored 13 straight points to lead 75-48 and had their largest lead at 82-51 with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter.

The game went back-and-forth during the first quarter and then Connecticut pulled away in the second and led 44-33 at halftime. The Lynx (12-10) never got the deficit back into single digits after scoring the first points of the third quarter.

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Sun made 12 of 25 from 3-point range and outrebounded the Lynx 28-12 in the first half. They finished the game with a 41-27 edge on the glass.

The teams are tied for seventh in the playoff standings and would be the last two teams in as it currently stands.