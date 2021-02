NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 19 points as Missouri State topped Illinois State 74-67 on Saturday. Demarcus Sharp and Jared Ridder added 15 points each for the Bears.

Gaige Prim had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri State (10-5, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak.