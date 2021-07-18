Muncy hits 2 HRs, Buehler wins 10th as Dodgers beat Rockies DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 12:29 a.m.
1 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock, center fielder Chris Taylor and right fielder Cody Bellinger, from let, celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. The Dodgers won 9-2. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley, right, hands the ball to bench coach Mike Redmond after Kinley gave up a two-run double to Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner watches his two-run double off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Zac Rosscup during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. The Dodgers won 9-2. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, front, is hugged by Albert Pujols after Muncy hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheer after Max Muncy hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Saturday night.
Muncy homered is his last two at-bats and finished with five RBIs.
Written By
DENNIS GEORGATOS