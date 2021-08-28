Musgrove throws 3-hitter, Padres top Angels 5-0 to snap skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game since his no-hitter, and the San Diego Padres snapped their four-game skid with a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Musgrove (9-8) finished his second career complete game and shutout by allowing only one runner to reach second base at Angel Stadium. He struck out nine and walked two, keeping Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles' lineup thoroughly in check in his first meeting with the Angels since 2017.

Jurickson Profar had an early two-run triple as San Diego rebounded from an embarrassing series with the Dodgers. After three straight losses to the defending World Series champions back home, the Padres resumed their NL wild-card chase with a strong performance against the Los Angeles area’s much less formidable team.

Musgrove, who threw the Padres' first no-hitter April 9, is the only starter to get through eight innings this season for San Diego. His teammates even gave him more than three runs of support for only the fifth time in his 25 starts this season.

Phil Gosselin had two singles for the Angels, who have lost six of seven for the first time since May 8.

After losing their previous two games to the majors' worst team in Baltimore, the Halos opened this rare two-game interleague matchup between teams only 90 miles apart with their sixth shutout loss since the All-Star break.

Cooper Criswell (0-1) gave up six hits and three runs while getting just four outs in his major league debut for the Angels, whose rotation has been shredded by injuries.

Criswell's promotion and debut was the Angels' latest strategy to patch the holes in their porous rotation: Not including Criswell, seven of the 12 pitchers who had started a game for Los Angeles this season are currently injured or have been traded.

Fernando Tatis Jr. welcomed Criswell to the majors with a leadoff double in the first. Criswell kept it scoreless, but then gave up five straight hits in the second, including Profar's triple just inside the line in right.

Jake Marisnick followed with an RBI single before Tatis chased Criswell with another single.

San Diego's five straight hits in that string were more than it managed in any of its three full games against the Dodgers.

Austin Nola singled in an unearned run in the fifth after Angels shortstop José Iglesias fumbled the relay on a potential double play for his 15th error. Later in the inning, San Diego scored again on a throwing error by Iglesias, who had never committed more than 11 errors in a full season before he joined the Angels this year.

Ohtani went 0 for 4. The majors home runs leader is in a 4-for-24 slump over the last seven games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LF Wil Myers wasn't in the starting lineup for the second straight game after injuring his hamstring Wednesday.

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval is out for the season with a stress fracture in his back. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 13, but the 24-year-old broke through as a big league starter this season with a 3.62 ERA over 17 appearances, including 14 starts.

UP NEXT

Ryan Weathers (4-6, 5.27 ERA) returns to the rotation for San Diego in the series finale against Los Angeles' José Suarez (5-7, 4.06 ERA).

