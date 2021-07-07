Myers, Machado lead Padres to 7-4 win against Nationals BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 1:48 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs, and Manny Machado celebrated his 29th birthday with three hits and three runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Machado singled in the go-ahead run during the three-run fifth and also had two doubles.