Myers homers, busy Padres blank Rockies 6-0

DENVER (AP) — Wil Myers homered and Garrett Richards led a committee of pitchers that scattered seven hits as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Monday night.

Even as San Diego capped a series of roster additions ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, it was mostly holdovers providing the pitching and pop in the Padres’ latest victory.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple, Eric Hosmer had an RBI double, and Jurickson Profar delivered an RBI single among his three hits, helping the Padres take three of four in the series. It was San Diego’s fifth shutout in Denver and first since April 12, 2017.

Daniel Murphy’s seventh-inning double represented the only extra-base hit for the Rockies, who lost a fourth consecutive home series. It was the second time this season they were shut out and the first time at home.

The Padres did offer a glimpse of their remade roster, starting newly acquired first baseman/designated hitter Mitch Moreland and catcher Austin Nola. Back-end reliever Trevor Rosenthal was available in the bullpen and came on to pitch the ninth.

All three were acquired as part of six trades since Saturday involving 27 players, 10 of whom along with a player to be named wound up with the Padres. San Diego is making a push over the final four weeks of the pandemic-shortened season to end a playoff drought stretching back to 2006.

Richards, who could not get out of the first inning in his last start Thursday against Seattle, returned to pitch on fewer than four days' rest for just the third time in his career. He went the first 3 2/3 innings before giving way to Adrian Morejon (1-0), who allowed four hits in three innings and had a pair of strikeouts in picking up his first major league win.

Pierce Johnson, Drew Pomeranz and Rosenthal finished up.

Colorado starter German Marquez (2-5) lost a career-high fourth consecutive decision. He went six innings and allowed five runs on eight hits, including Myers’ ninth home run leading off the fourth.

Nola and Profar each singled ahead of the third-inning triple by Tatis, and Manny Machado followed with a sacrifice fly.

The last three innings were played in a steady drizzle.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Morejon was reinstated from the injured list and RHP David Bednar was recalled from the alternate training site. Moreland, Nola, and C Jason Castro were also added to the 28-man roster.

Rockies: Placed INF Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder capsular strain and optioned LHP James Pazos to the alternate training site.

ROCKIES MOVES

RHP Mychal Givens, acquired in a trade with Baltimore, was added to the active roster and the Rockies recalled RHP Antonio Santos from the alternate site. In another move ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, Colorado acquired OF Kevin Pillar from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash, as well as international signing pool space.

UP NEXT

Padres: After an off day Tuesday, the Padres visit the Los Angeles Angels with RHP Dinelson Lamet set to start the opener Wednesday.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (2-3, 5.45 ERA) is set to pitch the series opener Tuesday night against San Francisco. He is 1-5 in 11 career starts against the Giants, including 0-2 with an 8.20 ERA in four starts at Coors Field.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports