https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/N-Dakota-St-83-North-Dakota-74-14988187.php
N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74
Rebraca 0-0 0-0 21, Stewart 0-0 0-0 22, Walter 0-0 0-0 8. Totals 0-0 0-0 51.
Eady 0-0 0-0 4, Shahid 0-0 0-0 23, Ward 0-0 0-0 27. Totals 0-0 0-0 54.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 0-0 (), N. Dakota St. 0-0 (). Rebounds_North Dakota 8 (Rebraca 8), N. Dakota St. 12 (Ward 11). Assists_North Dakota 6 (Stewart 6), N. Dakota St. 8 (Ward 6). Total Fouls_North Dakota 0, N. Dakota St. 0. A_3,817 (5,700).
View Comments