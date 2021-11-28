Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7

Philadelphia 0 0 0 7 7
N.Y. Giants 3 0 7 3 13
First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 35, 6:44.

Third Quarter

NYG_Myarick 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 6:50.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 14:55.

NYG_FG Gano 39, 2:54.

A_73,969.

___

Phi NYG
First downs 19 17
Total Net Yards 332 264
Rushes-yards 33-208 27-70
Passing 124 194
Punt Returns 4-18 1-9
Kickoff Returns 3-54 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-24
Comp-Att-Int 14-31-3 19-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 1-8
Punts 3-43.333 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-26 2-15
Time of Possession 27:58 32:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 8-77, Sanders 9-64, B.Scott 15-64, Watkins 1-3. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 13-40, Jones 9-30, Booker 3-10, Cooper 1-3, Slayton 1-(minus 13).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 14-31-3-129. N.Y. Giants, Jones 19-30-0-202.

More for you

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 3-32, Reagor 2-31, Watkins 2-23, Smith 2-22, B.Scott 2-8, Arcega-Whiteside 1-13, Goedert 1-0, Sanders 1-0. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 4-13, Golladay 3-50, Slayton 3-40, Engram 3-37, Ross 2-28, Myarick 2-11, Booker 1-17, Cooper 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 51.