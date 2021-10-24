Skip to main content
N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3

Carolina 3 0 0 0 3
N.Y. Giants 0 5 7 13 25
First Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 45, 8:37.

Second Quarter

NYG_safety, 14:53.

NYG_FG Gano 49, 12:53.

Third Quarter

NYG_Pettis 5 pass from Dan.Jones (Gano kick), :59.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 53, 12:41.

NYG_FG Gano 44, 5:54.

NYG_Booker 19 run (Gano kick), 4:46.

A_71,889.

___

Car NYG
First downs 11 21
Total Net Yards 173 302
Rushes-yards 17-56 31-103
Passing 117 199
Punt Returns 2-14 5-12
Kickoff Returns 3-39 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-14
Comp-Att-Int 19-39-1 24-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-27 2-20
Punts 7-36.857 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-37 8-60
Time of Possession 25:25 34:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 12-28, Freeman 3-18, Walker 1-13, Smith 1-(minus 3). N.Y. Giants, Booker 14-51, Jones 8-28, Penny 9-24.

PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 16-25-1-111, Walker 3-14-0-33. N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-33-0-203, Pettis 1-1-0-16.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 6-73, Hubbard 4-28, Kirkwood 3-16, Anderson 3-14, Tremble 2-12, Freeman 1-1. N.Y. Giants, Engram 6-44, Slayton 5-63, Pettis 5-39, Ross 2-27, Booker 2-15, Rudolph 2-8, Jones 1-16, C.Johnson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.