https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/N-Y-Giants-27-Philadelphia-17-15729041.php
N.Y. Giants 27, Philadelphia 17
Recommended Video:
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|14
|0
|—
|17
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|7
|7
|6
|—
|27
NYG_Jones 34 run (Gano kick), 11:11.
Phi_FG Elliott 40, 6:27.
NYG_Gallman 2 run (Gano kick), 14:57.
Phi_Scott 56 run (Sanders run), 12:31.
NYG_Gallman 1 run (Gano kick), 9:49.
Phi_Clement 5 run (pass failed), 5:20.
NYG_FG Gano 35, 7:45.
NYG_FG Gano 44, 3:06.
A_0.
___
|Phi
|NYG
|First downs
|22
|22
|Total Net Yards
|346
|382
|Rushes-yards
|23-156
|36-151
|Passing
|190
|231
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-47
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|2-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-0
|21-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|3-13
|Punts
|5-47.2
|4-53.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-74
|7-64
|Time of Possession
|28:17
|31:43
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-85, Scott 3-63, Clement 1-5, Wentz 2-4, Hurts 2-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Jones 9-64, Gallman 18-53, Morris 8-34, Penny 1-0.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 21-37-0-208. N.Y. Giants, Jones 21-28-0-244.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 5-39, Rodgers 4-60, Reagor 4-47, Goedert 4-33, Sanders 2-10, Scott 1-11, Fulgham 1-8. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 6-47, Slayton 5-93, Tate 2-44, Lewis 2-17, Engram 2-15, Smith 2-12, Mack 1-9, Gallman 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
View Comments