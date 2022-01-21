N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 1:09 p.m.
FILE - Joe Schoen of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team is shown in Orchard Park, N.Y., May 17, 2017. The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
FILE - New York Giants new NFL football head coach Joe Judge, second from left, poses for photographs with New York Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch, second from right, New York Giants CEO John Mara, left, and New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, right, after a news conference Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seeing the Giants struggles in a four-win season that led to the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the firing of coach Joe Judge was the low point in co-owner John Mara's more than 30-year association with the franchise. Speaking less than 24 hours after firing his third coach since December 2017, Mara said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, the Giants need to build from the ground up.
FILE - New York Giants coach Joe Judge, right, looks toward team president John Mara talk during the NFL football team's training camp on July 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The low point in New York Giants co-owner John Mara's more than 30-year association with the franchise was seeing the team's struggles in a four-win season that led to the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the firing of coach Joe Judge.
FILE - New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants fired Judge on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, after he went 10-23 in two seasons.
6 of6
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen was at the top of the New York Giants' list of candidates when they started their search for a new general manager, and the Buffalo Bills assistant GM never left that spot.
The Giants hired the 42-year-old Schoen as their general manager Friday. It ended a quick but extensive search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview in finding a replacement for Dave Gettleman.