N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia 0 0 2 0 — 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 1 — 3 N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 7 (Martin, Eberle), 12:01 (pp). Penalties_Johnston, NYI (Fighting), 2:47; Morin, PHI (Fighting), 2:47; Morin, PHI (Interference), 10:32; van Riemsdyk, PHI (Roughing), 13:03; Clutterbuck, NYI (Interference), 15:10; Cizikas, NYI (High Sticking), 16:06. Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 8 (Barzal), 15:40. Penalties_Clutterbuck, NYI (Elbowing), 7:27. Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Giroux 10, 6:38. 4, Philadelphia, Giroux 11 (Voracek, Konecny), 10:32. Penalties_Provorov, PHI (Interference), 2:56; Provorov, PHI (Tripping), 7:53. Overtime_None. Penalties_Sanheim, PHI (Slashing), 4:45. Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 1 (Beauvillier NG, Wahlstrom NG, Eberle NG, Barzal G), Philadelphia 0 (Patrick NG, Giroux NG, Voracek NG, Couturier NG). Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-11-0_32. N.Y. Islanders 3-7-11-3_24. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 8-9-4 (24 shots-22 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 9-3-1 (32-30). A_1,400 (13,917). T_2:41. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brad Kovachik.