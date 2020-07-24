https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/N-Y-Mets-1-Atlanta-0-15432849.php
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0
Recommended Video:
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|6
|1
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adams dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Céspedes dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jackson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|10x
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 4. 2B_Ozuna (1), McNeil (1). HR_Céspedes (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Soroka
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martin L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|deGrom
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Lugo W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wilson H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Soroka (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:25. .
View Comments