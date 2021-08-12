N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|4
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|10
|5
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bell ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Klobosits p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adams c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|010
|3
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|202
|1
|—
|5