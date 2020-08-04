N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 2 7 2 Nimmo cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 1 Conforto rf 5 2 3 1 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Canó 2b 2 0 2 3 Ozuna lf 3 0 1 0 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 Adams dh 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 5 0 1 0 d'Arnaud c 4 1 2 1 Do.Smith lf 2 1 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Cordell cf 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 Ramos c 4 1 2 3 Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0 Giménez 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 Rosario ss 2 1 1 0 Guillorme 3b 2 0 0 0

New York 004 120 000 — 7 Atlanta 000 020 000 — 2

E_Ozuna (0), Freeman (0). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Conforto (1), Inciarte (1). HR_Ramos (1), d'Arnaud (1). SB_Inciarte (1), Conforto (1), Giménez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York deGrom W,0-0 6 5 2 2 1 10 Familia 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Wilson H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hughes 2 0 0 0 2 3

Atlanta Soroka L,0-0 2 1-3 3 4 4 4 0 Rusin 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 3 Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Dayton 2 0 0 0 0 2

WP_deGrom.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:16.