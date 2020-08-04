N.Y. Mets-Atlanta Runs

Mets third. Amed Rosario singles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Marcell Ozuna. Brandon Nimmo walks. Michael Conforto singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Brandon Nimmo to third. Amed Rosario scores. Pete Alonso walks. Robinson Cano singles to shallow left field. Pete Alonso to second. Michael Conforto scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. J.D. Davis reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Robinson Cano out at second. Pete Alonso to third. Dominic Smith walks. J.D. Davis to second. Wilson Ramos singles to center field. Dominic Smith to second. J.D. Davis to third. Pete Alonso scores. Andres Gimenez pops out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop, Johan Camargo to Freddie Freeman.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Mets 4, Braves 0.

Mets fourth. Brandon Nimmo called out on strikes. Michael Conforto singles to deep right field. Pete Alonso walks. Michael Conforto to second. Robinson Cano singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Pete Alonso out at third. Michael Conforto scores. J.D. Davis singles to shallow infield. Robinson Cano out at home.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Braves 0.

Mets fifth. Dominic Smith walks. Wilson Ramos homers to center field. Dominic Smith scores. Andres Gimenez lines out to left field to Marcell Ozuna. Luis Guillorme called out on strikes. Brandon Nimmo flies out to Marcell Ozuna.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 7, Braves 0.

Braves fifth. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Johan Camargo strikes out swinging. Ender Inciarte walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to deep left field. Ender Inciarte scores. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 7, Braves 2.