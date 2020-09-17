N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies second. Jean Segura doubles to right center field. Andrew Knapp doubles, advances to 3rd. Jean Segura scores. Fielding error by Andres Gimenez. Scott Kingery walks. Adam Haseley out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jeff McNeil. Andrew Knapp scores. Roman Quinn singles to right field. Scott Kingery to third. Andrew McCutchen reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Roman Quinn to third. Scott Kingery scores. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen picked off.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Mets 0.

Phillies third. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop, Andres Gimenez to Dominic Smith. Didi Gregorius flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Jean Segura homers to left field. Andrew Knapp grounds out to shallow infield, Robinson Cano to Dominic Smith.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 0.

Mets fourth. J.D. Davis doubles to deep center field. Dominic Smith grounds out to second base, Scott Kingery to Alec Bohm. J.D. Davis to third. Robinson Cano grounds out to third base, Jean Segura to Alec Bohm. J.D. Davis scores. Todd Frazier grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Wheeler to Alec Bohm.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 1.

Mets sixth. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. Michael Conforto grounds out to shallow center field, Didi Gregorius to Alec Bohm. J.D. Davis homers to right field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Dominic Smith singles to shallow infield. Robinson Cano grounds out to shallow infield. Dominic Smith out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 3.

Mets eighth. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for Wilson Ramos. Luis Guillorme grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Alec Bohm. Pete Alonso pinch-hitting for Brandon Nimmo. Pete Alonso grounds out to third base, Jean Segura to Alec Bohm. Michael Conforto walks. J.D. Davis doubles to deep right center field. Michael Conforto scores. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Phillies 4.

Mets ninth. Robinson Cano singles to shallow center field. Todd Frazier strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil is intentionally walked. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow center field. Jeff McNeil to second. Amed Rosario scores. Jake Marisnick strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil out at home.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Phillies 4.