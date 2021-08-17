N.Y. Mets-San Francisco Runs

Giants fourth. Kris Bryant flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Buster Posey doubles to deep center field. Darin Ruf singles to left field, tagged out at second, Dominic Smith to J.D. Davis to Pete Alonso. Buster Posey scores. Evan Longoria singles to right center field. Brandon Crawford singles to right field. Evan Longoria to second. Wilmer Flores singles to left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Evan Longoria scores. Tommy La Stella pinch-hitting for Donovan Solano. Tommy La Stella lines out to right field to Michael Conforto.

2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Mets 0.

Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow right field. Michael Conforto walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Pete Alonso triples to deep right center field. Michael Conforto scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Dominic Smith out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Darin Ruf. Pete Alonso scores. Jeff McNeil lines out to first base to Wilmer Flores. J.D. Davis lines out to third base to Evan Longoria.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Giants 2.

Giants fifth. Mike Yastrzemski pinch-hitting for Kevin Gausman. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to shortstop, J.D. Davis to Pete Alonso. Alex Dickerson pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Alex Dickerson doubles to deep right field. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Alex Dickerson scores. Buster Posey strikes out swinging. LaMonte Wade Jr. pinch-hitting for Darin Ruf. LaMonte Wade Jr. called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Mets 3.

Giants seventh. Brandon Belt pinch-hitting for Tony Watson. Brandon Belt homers to center field. Kris Bryant homers to left field. Buster Posey grounds out to third base, J.D. Davis to Pete Alonso. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to shallow right field, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Crawford triples to deep right field. Evan Longoria scores. Wilmer Flores flies out to right field to Michael Conforto.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 7, Mets 3.

Mets eighth. J.D. Davis singles to third base. Jonathan Villar homers to right field. J.D. Davis scores. James McCann strikes out swinging. Brandon Drury pinch-hitting for Trevor May. Brandon Drury singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 7, Mets 5.