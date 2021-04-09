Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 0 2 2 4
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 7 (Kakko, Chytil), 6:05. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Blackwell 12 (Panarin, Strome), 10:01. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Greene 1 (Barzal), 14:53.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 4 (Trouba, Panarin), 11:48. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 14, 18:48 (en).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 13-12-11_36. N.Y. Islanders 7-16-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 6-5-2 (32 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 16-8-3 (35-32).

A_1,400 (13,917). T_2:25.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

