Sports

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 10 5 Totals 35 3 11 2
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 2 1 Hernández cf 4 0 2 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0
Judge rf 4 1 1 2 Schwarber ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 1 2 2 Devers 3b 4 1 2 0
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 Martinez dh 3 0 1 1
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 2 0 1 0
Urshela ss 2 0 1 0 Shaw ph 0 0 0 0
Wade pr-ss 1 0 1 0 Iglesias ph-2b 2 1 1 0
Verdugo lf-rf 4 1 2 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 1
New York 000 020 040 6
Boston 000 100 200 3

E_LeMahieu (9), Gallo (7). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 4, Boston 8. 2B_Rizzo (7), Judge (24), Devers (37). HR_Stanton (34). SB_Devers (5), Hernández (2). SF_Martinez (5), Vázquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 5 7 1 1 0 4
Holmes H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3
J.Rodríguez BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 1 0 0
Green W,10-7 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Chapman S,30-34 1 0 0 0 1 1
Boston
E.Rodríguez 5 6 2 2 1 8
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Richards L,7-8 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Ottavino BS,11-17 0 2 2 2 0 0
Brasier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Ottavino (Gallo). WP_J.Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:42. A_36,312 (37,755).