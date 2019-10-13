N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 27 0 3 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 3 2 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 2 0 Brantley lf-rf 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 5 1 3 5 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 Stanton lf 4 1 2 1 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 2 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 a-Díaz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0

New York 000 102 202 — 7 Houston 000 000 000 — 0

E_Springer (1). DP_New York 3, Houston 1. LOB_New York 7, Houston 2. 2B_Torres (4). HR_Torres (2), Stanton (1), Urshela (1). SB_Judge (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Tanaka, W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 1 4 Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 0 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 2 Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0

Houston Greinke, L, 0-2 6 7 3 3 0 6 Pressly 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 James 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Abreu 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Rondón 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:11. A_43,311 (41,168).