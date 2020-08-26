N.Y. Yankees-Atlanta Runs

Yankees fifth. Miguel Andujar singles to left field. Erik Kratz doubles to shallow left field. Miguel Andujar to third. Thairo Estrada called out on strikes. Tyler Wade out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Adam Duvall. Miguel Andujar scores. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shallow left field, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Braves 0.

Braves sixth. Johan Camargo lines out to deep left field to Brett Gardner. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to shortstop. Freddie Freeman homers to left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Yankees 1.