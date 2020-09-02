Núñez hits 2 HRs to carry Orioles past skidding Mets 9-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Renato Núñez hit two home runs, Anthony Santander also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Mets 9-5 Tuesday night to stretch New York's losing streak to five games.

Núñez hit a three-run drive off Mets newcomer Ariel Jurado to give Baltimore an early lead. After New York made it 5-all, Santander's 11th homer of the season capped a three-run sixth against Franklyn Kilome (0-1).

Núñez tacked on a solo shot in the seventh, his fourth career two-homer game and second this season.

Robinson Cano and rookie Andrés Giménez homered for the sinking Mets, whose skid matches their longest of the season. New York fell a season-high six games under .500, ahead of only Washington in the NL East.

Pat Valaika had his first career four-hit game for the Orioles, who have won two in a row following a five-game losing streak.

Making his debut with New York after coming over from Texas in an Aug. 5 trade, Jurado gave up five runs and nine hits in four innings. He left with the Mets trailing 5-3, but Giménez got Jurado off the hook with his first big league homer, a tying drive in the sixth off Tom Eshelman (3-0).

In the bottom half, Valaika hit an RBI double before Santander connected.

Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: Recalled Jurado, designated RHP Hunter Strickland for assignment and transferred INF Eduardo Núñez to the 45-day IL.

Orioles: Selected the contract of INF Dilson Herrera, recalled OF DJ Stewart and designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 3B/OF J.D. Davis (hip) missed a second straight start but entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Davis was struck in the hip by a fastball from Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman on Saturday. ... The injuries to LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) and RHP Dellin Betances (lat), who both went on the injured list Sunday, “are nothing major," manager Luis Rojas said, adding that the pair “should be getting in a rehab program and hopefully we get them soon."

Orioles: 2B Hanser Alberto hurt his knee Monday against Toronto and might miss this series, manager Brandon Hyde said. ... OF Austin Hays (ribs) is expected to resume baseball activities in the next few days and could be back in mid-September, Hyde said. ... 1B Chris Davis (knee) remains inactive. He went on the IL on Aug. 21.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Michael Wacha (1-2, 7.41 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season in the series finale Wednesday afternoon. He's given up 13 runs in his last 12 innings.

Orioles: LHP John Means (0-2, 8.59) makes his first career appearance against the Mets.

