Through Sept. 27

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kevin Harvick 1 11.0 764
2. Chase Elliott 6 8.2 567
3. Martin Truex Jr 4 7.8 544
4. Denny Hamlin 2 7.6 530
5. Ryan Blaney 13 6.7 466
6. Brad Keselowski 3 6.0 415
7. Alex Bowman 7 5.3 366
8. Kyle Busch 8 5.1 353
9. Joey Logano 5 4.6 317
10. Aric Almirola 11 3.8 266