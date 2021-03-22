Skip to main content
Sports

NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through March 21

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Larson 2 18.4 231
2. Martin Truex Jr 4 9.7 122
3. Brad Keselowski 5 6.6 83
4. William Byron 8 6.2 78
5. Denny Hamlin 1 5.7 71
6. Chase Elliott 10 4.9 61
7. Ryan Blaney 7 4.7 59
8. Joey Logano 3 4.5 56
9. Chris Buescher 16 3.9 49
10. Kurt Busch 15 3.8 47
