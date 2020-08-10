https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Laps-Led-Percentage-15472764.php
NASCAR Cup Series Laps Led Percentage
Through Aug. 9
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|15.3
|888
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|11.0
|628
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|10.9
|631
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|10.7
|548
|5
|Joey Logano
|10.6
|605
|6
|Chase Elliott
|8.2
|469
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|8.1
|454
|8
|Alex Bowman
|7.1
|387
|9
|Aric Almirola
|4.6
|264
|10
|Kyle Busch
|3.9
|210
|11
|Clint Bowyer
|3.3
|182
|12
|Jimmie Johnson
|1.9
|99
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1.6
|90
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1.4
|66
|15
|William Byron
|1.3
|72
|16
|Ryan Newman
|0.7
|34
|17
|Erik Jones
|0.6
|34
|18
|Austin Dillon
|0.6
|31
|19
|Tyler Reddick
|0.5
|27
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|0.4
|23
|21
|Matt Kenseth
|0.3
|12
|22
|Kyle Larson
|0.2
|2
|23
|Ty Dillon
|0.1
|8
|24
|Chris Buescher
|0.1
|8
|25
|Corey Lajoie
|0.1
|6
|26
|Cole Custer
|0.1
|5
|27
|Ryan Preece
|0.1
|4
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|0.1
|4
|29
|Christopher Bell
|0.1
|4
|30
|Ross Chastain
|0.1
|1
|31
|Michael McDowell
|0.1
|3
|32
|Brennan Poole
|0.0
|2
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|0.0
|1
|34
|JJ Yeley
|0.0
|1
|35
|Daniel Suarez
|0.0
|1
|36
|John H. Nemechek
|0.0
|1
