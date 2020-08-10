Recommended Video:

Through Aug. 9

PCT. LAPS
1 Kevin Harvick 15.3 888
2 Brad Keselowski 11.0 628
3 Denny Hamlin 10.9 631
4 Ryan Blaney 10.7 548
5 Joey Logano 10.6 605
6 Chase Elliott 8.2 469
7 Martin Truex Jr 8.1 454
8 Alex Bowman 7.1 387
9 Aric Almirola 4.6 264
10 Kyle Busch 3.9 210
11 Clint Bowyer 3.3 182
12 Jimmie Johnson 1.9 99
13 Kurt Busch 1.6 90
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1.4 66
15 William Byron 1.3 72
16 Ryan Newman 0.7 34
17 Erik Jones 0.6 34
18 Austin Dillon 0.6 31
19 Tyler Reddick 0.5 27
20 Matt DiBenedetto 0.4 23
21 Matt Kenseth 0.3 12
22 Kyle Larson 0.2 2
23 Ty Dillon 0.1 8
24 Chris Buescher 0.1 8
25 Corey Lajoie 0.1 6
26 Cole Custer 0.1 5
27 Ryan Preece 0.1 4
28 Bubba Wallace 0.1 4
29 Christopher Bell 0.1 4
30 Ross Chastain 0.1 1
31 Michael McDowell 0.1 3
32 Brennan Poole 0.0 2
33 Garrett Smithley 0.0 1
34 JJ Yeley 0.0 1
35 Daniel Suarez 0.0 1
36 John H. Nemechek 0.0 1