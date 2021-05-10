Through May 9 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. John H. Nemechek 1 25.90 170 2. Kyle Busch 65 24.90 121 3. Austin Hill 4 7.00 46 4. Chandler Smith 13 4.60 30 5. Sheldon Creed 3 4.30 28 6. Grant Enfinger 8 3.70 23 7. Ben Rhodes 2 3.00 20 8. Carson Hocevar 11 2.90 19 9. Stewart Friesen 7 2.10 14 10. Derek Kraus 19 2.00 13 More for youSportsReturn to No. 1 started at the Travelers Championship for...By Joe MorelliSportsUConn and Fairfield women's lacrosse to play in 29-team...By Maggie Vanoni