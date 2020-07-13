https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Percentage-15404790.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Percentage
Recommended Video:
Through July 12
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|46.9
|252
|2
|Riley Herbst
|19.8
|21
|3
|Brandon Jones
|18.3
|11
|4
|Chase Elliott
|16.4
|66
|5
|Austin Hill
|13.2
|102
|6
|Sheldon Creed
|7.9
|61
|7
|Christian Eckes
|7.3
|55
|8
|Grant Enfinger
|6.6
|48
|9
|Parker Kligerman
|6.1
|8
|10
|Zane Smith
|5.8
|38
|11
|Brett Moffitt
|4.2
|28
|12
|Ross Chastain
|3.7
|26
|13
|Ben Rhodes
|3.3
|25
|14
|Stewart Friesen
|1.7
|13
|15
|Johnny Sauter
|1.3
|10
|16
|Matt Crafton
|1.0
|7
|17
|Raphael Lessard
|0.3
|2
|18
|Jordan Anderson
|0.1
|1
|19
|Tyler Ankrum
|0.1
|1
View Comments