Through July 12

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 46.9 252
2 Riley Herbst 19.8 21
3 Brandon Jones 18.3 11
4 Chase Elliott 16.4 66
5 Austin Hill 13.2 102
6 Sheldon Creed 7.9 61
7 Christian Eckes 7.3 55
8 Grant Enfinger 6.6 48
9 Parker Kligerman 6.1 8
10 Zane Smith 5.8 38
11 Brett Moffitt 4.2 28
12 Ross Chastain 3.7 26
13 Ben Rhodes 3.3 25
14 Stewart Friesen 1.7 13
15 Johnny Sauter 1.3 10
16 Matt Crafton 1.0 7
17 Raphael Lessard 0.3 2
18 Jordan Anderson 0.1 1
19 Tyler Ankrum 0.1 1