https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-15584288.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Recommended Video:
Through Sept. 20
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ben Rhodes
|89.6
|2042
|2.
|Brett Moffitt
|88.1
|2008
|3.
|Austin Hill
|85.7
|1952
|4.
|Matt Crafton
|84.3
|1922
|5.
|Todd Gilliland
|83.2
|1895
|6.
|Christian Eckes
|82.4
|1879
|7.
|Zane Smith
|81.0
|1846
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|80.1
|1825
|9.
|Sheldon Creed
|78.2
|1783
|10.
|Tyler Ankrum
|77.9
|1776
View Comments