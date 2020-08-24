https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Fastest-Laps-15510778.php
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
Recommended Video:
Through Aug. 23
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|1
|17.3
|443
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|2
|11.7
|299
|3.
|Noah Gragson
|3
|10.5
|269
|4.
|Justin Allgaier
|5
|10.4
|265
|5.
|Ross Chastain
|4
|6.7
|172
|6.
|Brandon Jones
|9
|6.4
|163
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|6
|6.3
|162
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|68
|27.0
|158
|9.
|Ryan Sieg
|11
|2.9
|74
|10.
|Daniel Hemric
|16
|3.8
|68
View Comments