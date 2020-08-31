https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Fastest-Laps-15527748.php
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
Recommended Video:
Through Aug. 30
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|1
|16.9
|445
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|2
|11.5
|303
|3.
|Noah Gragson
|4
|10.2
|269
|4.
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|10.1
|265
|5.
|Ross Chastain
|3
|6.7
|176
|6.
|Brandon Jones
|9
|6.3
|167
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|6
|6.3
|165
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|68
|27.0
|158
|9.
|Ryan Sieg
|11
|3.0
|78
|10.
|Daniel Hemric
|17
|3.7
|70
View Comments