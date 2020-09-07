Recommended Video:

Through Sept. 6

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 16.5 452
2. Chase Briscoe 2 11.6 318
3. Noah Gragson 4 9.9 271
4. Justin Allgaier 7 9.8 268
5. Ross Chastain 3 6.7 185
6. Brandon Jones 8 6.5 177
7. Harrison Burton 5 6.1 167
8. Kyle Busch 68 27.0 158
9. Ryan Sieg 11 3.0 82
10. Daniel Hemric 18 3.5 70