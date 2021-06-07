NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through June 6 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 15.4 214 2. Daniel Hemric 3 8.4 117 3. Justin Allgaier 7 8.4 116 4. AJ Allmendinger 2 8.2 114 5. Josh Berry 16 7.3 98 6. Noah Gragson 11 5.8 80 7. Ty Gibbs 15 9.4 77 8. Justin Haley 6 5.3 65 9. Harrison Burton 4 4.2 59 10. Brandon Jones 8 4.0 56 More for youSportsUConn football expecting to allow 100-percent capacity,...By David BorgesSportsUConn Report podcast: New Central Connecticut coach...By David Borges