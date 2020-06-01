https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Percentage-15308615.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Percentage
Through May 31
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|39.5
|217
|2
|Jeb Burton
|22.8
|26
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|15.3
|155
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|14.8
|149
|5
|Brandon Jones
|9.6
|97
|6
|Noah Gragson
|9.0
|92
|7
|Austin Cindric
|7.7
|78
|8
|Ross Chastain
|7.6
|77
|9
|Harrison Burton
|4.8
|49
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|3.5
|7
|11
|Myatt Snider
|2.3
|22
|12
|Alex Labbe
|1.9
|19
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|1.5
|10
|14
|Michael Annett
|1.0
|10
|15
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.5
|4
|16
|Justin Haley
|0.3
|3
|17
|Ray Black Jr
|0.2
|2
|18
|Timmy Hill
|0.1
|1
|19
|Brandon Brown
|0.1
|1
|20
|Ryan Sieg
|0.1
|1
