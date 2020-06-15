Recommended Video:

Through June 14

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 39.5 217
2 Jeb Burton 22.8 26
3 Noah Gragson 17.4 317
4 Justin Allgaier 17.1 306
5 Austin Cindric 15.1 230
6 Chase Briscoe 11.3 206
7 Harrison Burton 7.2 132
8 Ross Chastain 6.4 114
9 AJ Allmendinger 5.8 37
10 Brandon Jones 5.7 103
11 Brad Keselowski 3.5 7
12 Ryan Sieg 2.4 41
13 Dale Earnhardt Jr 2.4 4
14 Myatt Snider 1.3 23
15 Alex Labbe 1.2 19
16 Michael Annett 0.9 13
17 Daniel Hemric 0.8 10
18 Justin Haley 0.7 12
19 Ray Black Jr 0.2 2
20 Joe Graf Jr 0.2 4
21 Riley Herbst 0.2 4
22 Timmy Hill 0.1 1
23 Brandon Brown 0.1 1
24 Josh Williams 0.1 1