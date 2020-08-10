NBA Individual Leaders
Published
INCLUDES GAMES OF SUNDAY, AUGUST 09, 2020
SCORING AVERAGE
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden, HOU
|66
|650
|675
|2263
|34.3
|Beal, WAS
|57
|593
|385
|1741
|30.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|62
|684
|388
|1845
|29.8
|Young, ATL
|60
|546
|481
|1778
|29.6
|Lillard, POR
|64
|594
|434
|1875
|29.3
|Doncic, DAL
|59
|568
|412
|1716
|29.1
|Westbrook, HOU
|56
|596
|288
|1533
|27.4
|Leonard, LAC
|56
|523
|349
|1517
|27.1
|Booker, PHX
|67
|596
|438
|1766
|26.4
|Davis, LAL
|61
|542
|435
|1591
|26.1
|LaVine, CHI
|60
|539
|268
|1530
|25.5
|James, LAL
|65
|628
|255
|1652
|25.4
|Mitchell, UTA
|68
|599
|276
|1644
|24.2
|Ingram, NOP
|62
|507
|313
|1477
|23.8
|Embiid, PHI
|49
|375
|346
|1153
|23.5
|Tatum, BOS
|65
|542
|249
|1518
|23.4
|Siakam, TOR
|58
|490
|234
|1342
|23.1
|McCollum, POR
|68
|600
|130
|1523
|22.4
|DeRozan, SAS
|67
|548
|376
|1481
|22.1
|Fox, SAC
|51
|391
|241
|1077
|21.1
|Middleton, MIL
|60
|460
|199
|1266
|21.1
|Sexton, CLE
|65
|513
|226
|1349
|20.8
|Brown, BOS
|56
|424
|176
|1152
|20.6
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|64
|424
|347
|1318
|20.6
|Walker, BOS
|55
|371
|206
|1126
|20.5
|Jokic, DEN
|70
|553
|242
|1425
|20.4
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|63
|418
|250
|1275
|20.2
|Butler, MIA
|56
|338
|426
|1131
|20.2
|Porzingis, DAL
|56
|386
|221
|1128
|20.1
|Warren, IND
|66
|529
|167
|1314
|19.9
|Vucevic, ORL
|60
|478
|131
|1180
|19.7
|Harris, PHI
|70
|539
|165
|1371
|19.6
|Randle, NYK
|64
|463
|258
|1248
|19.5
|Lowry, TOR
|57
|328
|288
|1107
|19.4
|Hield, SAC
|70
|484
|115
|1343
|19.2
|Gallinari, OKC
|60
|356
|253
|1143
|19.1
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|68
|466
|283
|1300
|19.1
|Holiday, NOP
|61
|458
|129
|1167
|19.1
|Aldridge, SAS
|53
|391
|158
|1001
|18.9
|Murray, DEN
|56
|395
|159
|1056
|18.9
|Schroder, OKC
|64
|447
|196
|1212
|18.9
|Oubre, PHX
|56
|373
|192
|1046
|18.7
|Harrell, LAC
|63
|471
|231
|1173
|18.6
|Fournier, ORL
|66
|434
|180
|1221
|18.5
|Sabonis, IND
|62
|458
|214
|1147
|18.5
|Graham, CHA
|63
|368
|191
|1145
|18.2
|Williams, LAC
|64
|383
|287
|1162
|18.2
|Rose, DET
|50
|369
|121
|904
|18.1
|Rozier, CHA
|63
|398
|166
|1134
|18.0
|Drummond, DET
|49
|360
|149
|870
|17.8
___
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|383
|552
|.694
|Allen, BKN
|297
|457
|.65
|Clarke, MEM
|285
|456
|.625
|Whiteside, POR
|428
|693
|.618
|Adams, OKC
|279
|469
|.595
|Valanciunas, MEM
|416
|712
|.584
|Collins, ATL
|353
|605
|.583
|Harrell, LAC
|471
|812
|.58
|Simmons, PHI
|375
|647
|.58
|Wood, DET
|288
|508
|.567
|Adebayo, MIA
|433
|775
|.559
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|684
|1235
|.554
|Ayton, PHX
|296
|538
|.55
|Sabonis, IND
|458
|848
|.54
|Warren, IND
|529
|983
|.538
|Drummond, DET
|360
|679
|.53
|DeRozan, SAS
|548
|1036
|.529
|Jokic, DEN
|553
|1052
|.526
|Ibaka, TOR
|343
|670
|.512
|Thompson, CLE
|288
|562
|.512
|Towns, MIN
|316
|622
|.508
|Anunoby, TOR
|284
|560
|.507
|Davis, LAL
|542
|1081
|.501
|Hayward, BOS
|343
|684
|.501
|Middleton, MIL
|460
|922
|.499
|Paschall, GSW
|318
|640
|.497
|James, LAL
|628
|1269
|.495
|Aldridge, SAS
|391
|793
|.493
|Curry, DAL
|273
|554
|.493
|Paul, OKC
|427
|866
|.493
___
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Hill, MIL
|76
|164
|.463
|Redick, NOP
|180
|397
|.453
|Curry, DAL
|139
|312
|.446
|Robinson, MIA
|261
|586
|.445
|Morris, NYK
|116
|264
|.439
|McDermott, IND
|119
|275
|.433
|Harris, BKN
|171
|402
|.425
|Trent, POR
|107
|252
|.425
|Bertans, WAS
|200
|472
|.424
|Olynyk, MIA
|92
|218
|.422
|Bjelica, SAC
|131
|311
|.421
|Middleton, MIL
|147
|351
|.419
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|189
|457
|.414
|Thomas, WAS
|78
|189
|.413
|Gallinari, OKC
|178
|432
|.412
|Towns, MIN
|114
|277
|.412
|George, LAC
|153
|372
|.411
|Korver, MIL
|92
|224
|.411
|Rozier, CHA
|172
|423
|.407
|McLemore, HOU
|174
|429
|.406
|Holiday, IND
|126
|311
|.405
|Warren, IND
|89
|220
|.405
|Mykhailiuk, DET
|115
|285
|.404
|Ingles, UTA
|139
|345
|.403
|Snell, DET
|102
|254
|.402
|Fournier, ORL
|173
|434
|.399
|Galloway, DET
|132
|331
|.399
|Kennard, DET
|73
|183
|.399
|Tatum, BOS
|185
|464
|.399
|Hardaway, DAL
|197
|496
|.397
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Wanamaker, BOS
|123
|132
|.932
|Middleton, MIL
|199
|217
|.917
|Booker, PHX
|438
|478
|.916
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|250
|277
|.903
|Paul, OKC
|242
|268
|.903
|Burks, GSW
|201
|224
|.897
|Brogdon, IND
|162
|181
|.895
|Redick, NOP
|165
|185
|.892
|Gallinari, OKC
|253
|285
|.888
|Leonard, LAC
|349
|394
|.886
|Lillard, POR
|434
|491
|.884
|Augustin, ORL
|150
|170
|.882
|Gay, SAS
|120
|136
|.882
|George, LAC
|185
|210
|.881
|Murray, DEN
|159
|181
|.878
|Rozier, CHA
|166
|190
|.874
|Lee, GSW
|110
|126
|.873
|Rose, DET
|121
|139
|.871
|Teague, MIN
|125
|144
|.868
|Harden, HOU
|675
|781
|.864
|Mitchell, UTA
|276
|320
|.863
|Rubio, PHX
|189
|219
|.863
|Lowry, TOR
|288
|334
|.862
|Walker, BOS
|206
|239
|.862
|Williams, LAC
|287
|333
|.862
|Hayward, BOS
|123
|143
|.86
|Young, ATL
|481
|559
|.86
|Love, CLE
|187
|219
|.854
|Powell, TOR
|122
|143
|.853
|Ross, ORL
|157
|184
|.853
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Drummond, DET
|49
|226
|549
|775
|15.82
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|62
|138
|709
|847
|13.66
|Whiteside, POR
|65
|250
|638
|888
|13.66
|Gobert, UTA
|67
|228
|683
|911
|13.6
|Sabonis, IND
|62
|189
|582
|771
|12.44
|Embiid, PHI
|49
|138
|440
|578
|11.8
|Valanciunas, MEM
|68
|206
|553
|759
|11.16
|Vucevic, ORL
|60
|139
|518
|657
|10.95
|Adebayo, MIA
|70
|174
|550
|724
|10.34
|Thompson, CLE
|57
|226
|351
|577
|10.12
|Jokic, DEN
|70
|165
|537
|702
|10.03
|Jordan, BKN
|56
|141
|420
|561
|10.02
|Favors, NOP
|51
|163
|338
|501
|9.82
|Love, CLE
|56
|54
|493
|547
|9.77
|Randle, NYK
|64
|151
|471
|622
|9.72
|Allen, BKN
|69
|210
|450
|660
|9.57
|Porzingis, DAL
|56
|100
|434
|534
|9.54
|Doncic, DAL
|59
|76
|484
|560
|9.49
|Adams, OKC
|61
|203
|368
|571
|9.36
|Davis, LAL
|61
|138
|433
|571
|9.36
|Ibaka, TOR
|55
|114
|338
|452
|8.22
|James, LAL
|65
|65
|456
|521
|8.02
|Westbrook, HOU
|56
|100
|346
|446
|7.96
|Simmons, PHI
|57
|113
|331
|444
|7.79
|Gordon, ORL
|62
|107
|368
|475
|7.66
|Zubac, LAC
|70
|192
|335
|527
|7.53
|Kanter, BOS
|56
|156
|262
|418
|7.46
|Howard, LAL
|67
|168
|329
|497
|7.42
|Aldridge, SAS
|53
|103
|289
|392
|7.4
|Nance, CLE
|56
|106
|303
|409
|7.3
___
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|James, LAL
|65
|668
|10.3
|Young, ATL
|60
|560
|9.3
|Doncic, DAL
|59
|528
|8.9
|Rubio, PHX
|62
|539
|8.7
|Lillard, POR
|64
|510
|8.0
|Simmons, PHI
|57
|455
|8.0
|Graham, CHA
|63
|471
|7.5
|Harden, HOU
|66
|493
|7.5
|Lowry, TOR
|57
|430
|7.5
|Morant, MEM
|65
|465
|7.2
|Brogdon, IND
|52
|369
|7.1
|Westbrook, HOU
|56
|395
|7.1
|Ball, NOP
|62
|434
|7.0
|Jokic, DEN
|70
|493
|7.0
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|64
|432
|6.8
|Fox, SAC
|51
|348
|6.8
|Paul, OKC
|68
|461
|6.8
|Holiday, NOP
|61
|408
|6.7
|Booker, PHX
|67
|440
|6.6
|VanVleet, TOR
|53
|351
|6.6
|Beal, WAS
|57
|347
|6.1
|Butler, MIA
|56
|343
|6.1
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|62
|353
|5.7
|DeRozan, SAS
|67
|376
|5.6
|Rose, DET
|50
|278
|5.6
|Williams, LAC
|64
|358
|5.6
|Satoransky, CHI
|65
|354
|5.4
|Bledsoe, MIL
|59
|315
|5.3
|Fultz, ORL
|70
|362
|5.2
|Ingles, UTA
|70
|363
|5.2
___
STEALS PER GAME
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Simmons, PHI
|57
|119
|2.09
|Drummond, DET
|49
|97
|1.98
|Dunn, CHI
|51
|101
|1.98
|VanVleet, TOR
|53
|100
|1.89
|Harden, HOU
|66
|121
|1.83
|Leonard, LAC
|56
|101
|1.8
|Butler, MIA
|56
|97
|1.73
|Murray, SAS
|64
|109
|1.7
|Smart, BOS
|59
|100
|1.69
|Covington, MIN
|48
|80
|1.67
|Westbrook, HOU
|56
|92
|1.64
|Holiday, NOP
|61
|99
|1.62
|Paul, OKC
|68
|108
|1.59
|Rubio, PHX
|62
|92
|1.48
|LaVine, CHI
|60
|88
|1.47
|Fox, SAC
|51
|74
|1.45
|Davis, LAL
|61
|88
|1.44
|Young, CHI
|64
|92
|1.44
|Ball, NOP
|62
|88
|1.42
|Tatum, BOS
|65
|92
|1.42
|Thybulle, PHI
|62
|88
|1.42
|Bridges, PHX
|70
|99
|1.41
|Anunoby, TOR
|68
|95
|1.4
|Lowry, TOR
|57
|80
|1.4
|Harris, DEN
|56
|76
|1.36
|Melton, MEM
|58
|76
|1.31
|DiVincenzo, MIL
|64
|83
|1.3
|Oubre, PHX
|56
|71
|1.27
|Green, LAL
|66
|83
|1.26
|Beal, WAS
|57
|71
|1.25
|
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Whiteside, POR
|65
|192
|2.95
|Lopez, MIL
|65
|161
|2.48
|Davis, LAL
|61
|141
|2.31
|Turner, IND
|60
|129
|2.15
|Porzingis, DAL
|56
|113
|2.02
|Gobert, UTA
|67
|134
|2.0
|Robinson, NYK
|61
|119
|1.95
|Drummond, DET
|49
|82
|1.67
|Aldridge, SAS
|53
|87
|1.64
|Jackson, MEM
|57
|92
|1.61
|Noel, OKC
|59
|90
|1.53
|Poeltl, SAS
|64
|92
|1.44
|McGee, LAL
|66
|94
|1.42
|Bamba, ORL
|62
|86
|1.39
|Theis, BOS
|64
|83
|1.3
|Adebayo, MIA
|70
|90
|1.29
|Allen, BKN
|69
|89
|1.29
|Embiid, PHI
|49
|63
|1.29
|Howard, LAL
|67
|79
|1.18
|Harrell, LAC
|63
|72
|1.14
|Kleber, DAL
|71
|80
|1.13
|Valanciunas, MEM
|68
|76
|1.12
|Adams, OKC
|61
|67
|1.1
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|62
|66
|1.06
|Chriss, GSW
|59
|62
|1.05
|Covington, MIN
|48
|45
|0.94
|Jordan, BKN
|56
|52
|0.93
|Zubac, LAC
|70
|65
|0.93
|Biyombo, CHA
|53
|49
|0.92
|Boucher, TOR
|59
|54
|0.92