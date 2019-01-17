NBA says All-Star draft will be aired Feb. 7 on TNT

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA's All-Star draft will be Feb. 7, and broadcast on TNT.

A pair of captains will select the teams from the pool of players who will be picked as starters and reserves from each conference. The captains will be the leading vote getter in each conference, and through Thursday the NBA says the leaders are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James and Golden State's Stephen Curry were captains last year, the first under the player-draft format. It was not televised last year.

Fan voting continues through Monday. Starters will be announced on Jan. 24, and reserves will be announced on Jan. 31.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

