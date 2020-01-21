NBA stars honor David Stern...Zion is back...Trail Blazers acquire veteran Trevor Ariza

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA commissioner David Stern has been remembered at a memorial service in New York today as a mentor and a leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend. Magic Johnson even called him an angel. Johnson was one of the speakers at the ceremony for Stern, who died Jan. 1 at age 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage a few weeks earlier. Johnson tearfully recalled Stern’s firm support after the Hall of Fame player learned he had HIV.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A monthslong recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is finally behind Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie and top overall draft choice is set to make his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night against San Antonio. Williamson says he knows expectations are high but says he doesn't feel pressure. Williamson says his rehab also addressed his flexibility as well as the way he moves and lands on the court.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired veteran forward Trevor Ariza (ah-REE'-zuh) from the Sacramento Kings. Portland also gets Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks. Ariza, a 15-year NBA veteran who was on the Lakers' 2009 NBA championship team, has averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Kings this season.

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox say second baseman Dustin Pedroia (peh-DROY'-uh) has suffered a significant setback while rehabbing his left knee injury. It is the latest blow to the four-time All-Star's attempt to return to the field. It has left his status for spring training uncertain. The 2008 American League MVP has been on the mend since Baltimore's Manny Machado slid into his surgically repaired knee at second base on April 21, 2017.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council wants Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers. The resolution, which is totally symbolic, was introduced after it was revealed that the Astros used a system by then-coach Alex Cora in 2017 to tip off batters on what pitch was to be thrown. The Red Sox are under investigation for stealing signs in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series.